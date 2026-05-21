Sweden hosts key NATO foreign ministers meeting amid focus on Ukraine and regional security

Maria Malmer Stenergard said the gathering reflects Sweden’s growing role within the Alliance, stressing that the country has moved from standing alone to becoming an integral part of NATO, News.Az reports, citing Government.

On May 21, the Swedish foreign minister is hosting an informal NATO–Ukraine Council dinner at Sofiero Palace attended by King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The following day, Maria Malmer Stenergard will join a meeting of NATO Allies chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to the Swedish foreign minister, the talks will focus on strengthening Europe’s responsibility for NATO’s collective deterrence and defence. She also said support for Ukraine must increase both to address urgent needs and provide long-term assistance, while pressure on Russia should intensify simultaneously.

Maria Malmer Stenergard also highlighted the strategic importance of Helsingborg for NATO, noting that the city lies at the narrowest part of the Öresund strait, where vessels from the shadow fleet pass almost daily.