Aston Villa end 44-year wait with stunning Europa League triumph in Istanbul
Aston Villa fans celebrated wildly in Turkey after the English club secured a memorable Europa League victory in Istanbul, lifting their first European trophy in 44 years.
The Birmingham side delivered an emphatic performance in the final, defeating Freiburg 3-0 to cap a historic night for the club and its supporters, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
Scenes of jubilation unfolded among Aston Villa fans following the final whistle as supporters marked the long-awaited European success. The victory ended more than four decades without a continental trophy for the English club.
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Aston Villa controlled the match against Freiburg and sealed a convincing 3-0 win to claim the Europa League title in Istanbul.
By Leyla Şirinova