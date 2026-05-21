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Aston Villa end 44-year wait with stunning Europa League triumph in Istanbul

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Aston Villa end 44-year wait with stunning Europa League triumph in Istanbul
Photo: Sky News

Aston Villa fans celebrated wildly in Turkey after the English club secured a memorable Europa League victory in Istanbul, lifting their first European trophy in 44 years.

The Birmingham side delivered an emphatic performance in the final, defeating Freiburg 3-0 to cap a historic night for the club and its supporters, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Scenes of jubilation unfolded among Aston Villa fans following the final whistle as supporters marked the long-awaited European success. The victory ended more than four decades without a continental trophy for the English club.

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Aston Villa controlled the match against Freiburg and sealed a convincing 3-0 win to claim the Europa League title in Istanbul.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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