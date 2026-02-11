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Konotop
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Russia carried out a series of drone and air strikes across multiple regions of Ukraine overnight and into Tuesday morning, targeting cities including Konotop, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, and areas beyond, Ukrainian officials said.28 Apr 2026-12:20
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On April 10, Russian drones attacked the city of Konotop in northern Ukraine during an overnight strike wave. The attack caused fires, damaged a high-rise residential building and vehicles, and disrupted gas supply in parts of the city.10 Apr 2026-12:56
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Russian forces have intensified attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, striking trains, depots, and stations across multiple regions, Ukrainian officials said.11 Feb 2026-15:52
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