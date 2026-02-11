Russia intensifies strikes on Ukraine rail network

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces have intensified attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, striking trains, depots, and stations across multiple regions, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Oleksii Kuleba, said Russian strikes targeted a railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging locomotives, railcars, and infrastructure. A fire broke out at the site but was quickly extinguished by emergency crews, News.Az reports, citing Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration and Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba.

Officials also reported damage following another strike on a railway depot in the city of Konotop in Ukraine’s Sumy region. Authorities said Russian forces have repeatedly targeted the key railway junction in recent months.

According to Ukrainian officials, no railway staff were injured in the latest attacks. Emergency teams have been working to restore operations as quickly as possible. Authorities described the strikes as targeting civilian logistics and critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian Railways warned that the attacks could lead to train delays in several regions. In some areas, passengers may be transported by bus as a temporary safety measure.

Recent weeks have seen an increase in attacks on rail infrastructure in northern Ukraine. Reports indicate that drones have struck locomotives, diesel trains, and rail tracks in regions including Sumy and Chernihiv. Ukrainian officials say at least one railway worker has been injured in recent incidents.

