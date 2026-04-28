Russia attacks Konotop, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih in overnight strikes

Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine shared photos of the firefighting efforts following the attacks (t.me/dsns_telegram)

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Russia carried out a series of drone and air strikes across multiple regions of Ukraine overnight and into Tuesday morning, targeting cities including Konotop, Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, and areas beyond, Ukrainian officials said.

In the Sumy region, the city of Konotop was heavily hit by drone attacks, damaging residential buildings, a hospital, administrative facilities, and the local tram network. Authorities reported disruptions to electricity and water supplies after key energy infrastructure was damaged. In nearby communities, guided aerial bombs struck a kindergarten and homes, leaving several people injured, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two men were wounded in a morning strike, with local authorities reporting moderate injuries and ongoing drone activity in the area.

The Dnipropetrovsk region also came under repeated attack, particularly in Kryvyi Rih, where infrastructure was targeted. Officials reported fatalities and multiple injuries following successive strikes on the city.

Further north, in the Chernihiv region, drone attacks caused fires at agricultural facilities, including grain storage sites, while residential buildings and farm structures were also damaged.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted or neutralized the majority of incoming drones, but confirmed that strikes still impacted multiple locations. Officials reported dozens of drones launched from several directions, including Russian territory and occupied Crimea.

Emergency services continued firefighting and rescue operations in affected areas, while air raid alerts remained active in parts of the country due to ongoing drone threats.

Authorities warned that the attack was still ongoing, urging residents in several regions to remain in shelters as additional drones were detected heading toward key cities.

News.Az