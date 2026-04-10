Fires break out in Ukraine’s Konotop after overnight Russian drone attack - PHOTO

Photo: The attack on Konotop resulted in damaged apartments and cars, and a fire broke out at the site (t.me/SemenikhinArtem)

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On April 10, Russian drones attacked the city of Konotop in northern Ukraine during an overnight strike wave. The attack caused fires, damaged a high-rise residential building and vehicles, and disrupted gas supply in parts of the city.

Local authorities reported that one person was lightly injured, with no fatalities confirmed. Emergency services extinguished the fires and began recovery and inspection work, while evacuations were carried out from damaged apartments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes were part of a broader overnight drone attack across Ukraine involving more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Russia, according to Ukrainian officials.

Photo: Semenikhin Artem. Telegram

Photo: Semenikhin Artem. Telegram

Photo: Semenikhin Artem. Telegram

News.Az