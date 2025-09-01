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Korean Stocks
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South Korean stocks shot up by more than 5 percent to close at a fresh high Monday, approaching the 7,000-point mark, as investors scooped up semiconductor shares while awaiting developments in U.S.-Iran peace talks.04 May 2026-14:14
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South Korean stocks surged past the 5,800 mark for the first time on Friday, ending at a new record high amid optimism that forthcoming investor-friendly policies will help boost market valuations.20 Feb 2026-15:47
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South Korean stocks climbed to a fresh record on Wednesday, moving closer to the 5,200-point mark, driven by strong gains in chipmakers and battery stocks.28 Jan 2026-11:38
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South Korea’s benchmark stock index reached the 5,000 level for the first time on record, achieving a target set by President Lee Jae Myung, driven by strong AI-related demand in the country’s technology-heavy market.22 Jan 2026-14:25
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South Korea’s stock market enjoyed a historic surge in 2025, recording its strongest rally in a quarter-century. Driven by exceptional gains in arms exporters, artificial intelligence, and K-beauty shares, the market outperformed global peers by a wide margin.30 Dec 2025-16:53
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South Korean stocks tumbled nearly 4 percent on Friday, ending a four-day winning streak, as weakening expectations for an imminent interest rate cut sparked a broad sell-off.14 Nov 2025-14:59
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South Korean shares closed at a fresh record high for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, driven by optimism over easing trade tensions between the United States and China.20 Oct 2025-17:33
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South Korean equities reached a new all-time high Friday following the seven-day Chuseok holiday, driven by strong performances from Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.10 Oct 2025-17:16
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South Korean stocks hit a fresh record high on Monday, extending their winning streak to a 10th consecutive session, as investors welcomed the government's decision to cancel a planned capital gains tax increase.15 Sep 2025-13:57
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