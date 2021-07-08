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Kuwait Airport
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A fire has broken out at Kuwait International Airport following a reported strike attributed to Iran, with emergency crews working to contain the blaze.28 Mar 2026-21:45
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Civil aviation authorities in Kuwait announced on Saturday that the country's radar system at Kuwait International Airport was severely damaged in a series of drone attacks.28 Mar 2026-14:15
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Iranian drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, igniting a fire.25 Mar 2026-14:15
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Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, igniting a fire.25 Mar 2026-10:12
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Travelers to Kuwait or transiting through its main aviation hub are facing major disruptions after Kuwait Airways suspended all flights indefinitely. The suspension comes after drone strikes caused significant damage to Kuwait International Airport (KWI), including Terminal 1, parts of the runway, and fuel depots.13 Mar 2026-16:55
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Countries across the Persian Gulf reported a new wave of drone and missile strikes on Sunday morning.08 Mar 2026-09:44
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Iran drone targeted Kuwait's international airport, causing light wounds among several workers, limited material damage.28 Feb 2026-19:18
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