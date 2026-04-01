Iranian drone strike hits fuel tanks at Kuwait airport -VIDEO
- 01 Apr 2026 10:15
- 01 Apr 2026 10:28
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- Middle East
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An Iranian drone strike hit fuel storage tanks at Kuwait International Airport early Wednesday, sparking a major fire but causing no casualties, News.Az reports, citing KUNA.
Citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the agency reported that the unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a fuel facility operated by Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company, resulting in significant damage.
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Authorities confirmed that no injuries or deaths occurred, while firefighting teams were dispatched to contain the blaze.
The incident marks the latest in a series of attacks on key infrastructure in Kuwait amid rising regional tensions.