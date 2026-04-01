Iranian drone strike hits fuel tanks at Kuwait airport -VIDEO

An Iranian drone strike hit fuel storage tanks at Kuwait International Airport early Wednesday, sparking a major fire but causing no casualties, News.Az reports, citing KUNA.

Citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the agency reported that the unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a fuel facility operated by Kuwait Aviation Fueling Company, resulting in significant damage.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or deaths occurred, while firefighting teams were dispatched to contain the blaze.

The incident marks the latest in a series of attacks on key infrastructure in Kuwait amid rising regional tensions.