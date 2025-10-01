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Land Dispute
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At least six people have died and around 100 others were injured after violent clashes escalated between two major indigenous communities over ancestral land rights in Colombia’s southwestern Cauca department.22 May 2026-23:22
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Editor's note: Seymur Mammadov, a special commentator for News.Az, is the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.10 Jun 2025-10:40
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