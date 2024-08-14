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Landmark
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A landmark discovery of an ancient branch of the River Nile may have provided new insight into how the pyramids in Egypt were constructed thousands of years ago.07 May 2026-16:45
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China has successfully completed the world’s first test flight of a megawatt-class hydrogen-powered turboprop engine, marking a significant milestone in the race to develop low-carbon aviation technologies.04 Apr 2026-19:59
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France’s Louvre Museum will need several more years to complete long-overdue security upgrades, with full implementation not expected before 2032, according to a new report by the Cour des Comptes, the country’s state auditor.06 Nov 2025-13:40
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After being under negotiation since 2001, the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies was adopted in June 2022, and with enough countries ratifying it, it officially came into force on Monday, September 15.20 Sep 2025-16:24
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A North Korean defector, Choi Min-kyung, is set to file civil and criminal charges against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and four other officials for torture and sexual abuse she suffered while detained in the country, marking the first such legal action by a North Korean-born defector.10 Jul 2025-09:52
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Uzbek and Tajik air navigation service providers have agreed to exchange experience and technologies, News.az reports.14 Aug 2024-17:41
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