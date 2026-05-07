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Landmark Discovery
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Landmark Discovery
Ancient Nile branch discovery may explain how Egyptian pyramids were built
A landmark discovery of an ancient branch of the River Nile may have provided new insight into how the pyramids in Egypt were constructed thousands of years ago.
07 May 2026-16:45
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