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Large Scale Attack
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Russia launched a large scale drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Thursday, damaging residential buildings across several districts and trapping residents under rubble after part of an apartment building collapsed, Ukrainian officials said.14 May 2026-06:50
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A serious security incident involving an armed individual and Turkish police unfolded near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, raising immediate concerns about a potential terrorist attack targeting a diplomatic mission.08 Apr 2026-16:22
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