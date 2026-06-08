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Lassana Diarra
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Lassana Diarra
FIFA settles €65m dispute with Lassana Diarra without paying compensation
FIFA told AFP that it denies any wrongdoing and has not made any compensation payments.
08 Jun 2026-20:33
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