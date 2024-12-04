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Law-enforcement Forces
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In an unprecedented move, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law earlier today , plunging the nation into political and social uncertainty. The announcement triggered immediate mobilization of military forces into Seoul, where eyewitnesses reported convoys of military equipment moving through the capital's streets. This development marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing tensions between the administration and opposition forces, signaling potential long-term ramifications for South Korea's democracy, economy, and social stability, News.az reports.04 Dec 2024-00:05
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