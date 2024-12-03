South Korean president unexpectedly announces martial law - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a surprise address on Tuesday night, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, accusing the opposition of sympathizing with North Korea and effectively paralyzing the government, News.az reports citing foreign media .

“I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order,” Yoon said in a televised briefing at 10.30pm local time.The implications for the country’s democracy were not immediately clear. Yoon’s conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill. He has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its lawmakers following Yoon’s announcement. The party’s leader, Lee Jae-Myung, said it would try to have the law nullified in parliament but members could face arrest by the military.

News.Az