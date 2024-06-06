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Laws
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A recent analysis of China’s updated language legislation highlights how the mandatory promotion of Mandarin is deepening ethnic and racial divisions across the country.30 Apr 2026-16:21
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India has proposed sweeping changes to its information technology laws that would make government advisories legally binding for major internet platforms such as Google, Meta, and X.30 Mar 2026-16:59
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Georgian rights organizations have strongly condemned new government proposals that would impose harsher penalties on protesters and restrict opposition politicians from holding public office.14 Oct 2025-14:49
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Finland has joined the EU in signing a joint declaration calling on Hungary to repeal recent laws that limit LGBTQ+ rights and permit bans on Pride events.27 May 2025-21:56
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In the wake of global market turmoil triggered by President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariff laws, investors are seeking alternative investment options to preserve value and grow their portfolios.10 Apr 2025-13:53
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Sweden and Finland have moved to relax strict laws that govern the sale of alcohol, while preserving wider state monopolies.06 Jun 2024-00:42
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