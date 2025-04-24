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Leicester
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Leicester City F.C. have lodged an appeal against the English Football League’s decision to dock them six points for breaching financial regulations.19 Feb 2026-15:47
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Authorities in the UK are investigating what officials described as a “very serious incident” near a university campus in Leicester, though details about what happened have not yet been released.04 Feb 2026-15:40
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Ruud van Nistelrooy's long-anticipated exit as Leicester City manager has been officially confirmed, over nine weeks after the club's relegation from the Premier League.27 Jun 2025-14:45
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Jamie Vardy will make his final appearance for Leicester City this Sunday, choosing to end his storied Foxes career at the King Power Stadium rather than in the season's final away match at Bournemouth.15 May 2025-16:35
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Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy will leave the club at the end of the season.24 Apr 2025-15:39
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