Police probe ‘serious incident’ near Leicester University

Authorities in the UK are investigating what officials described as a “very serious incident” near a university campus in Leicester, though details about what happened have not yet been released.

De Montfort University said it is working closely with Leicestershire Police following the incident, which reportedly took place Tuesday night near the central Leicester campus. Police temporarily sealed off the surrounding area while responding to the situation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement, the university said it is supporting students and staff who may have witnessed or been affected by the incident. Officials added that they are cooperating fully with investigators as the inquiry continues.

Local lawmaker and government minister Liz Kendall also acknowledged the incident, urging the public not to speculate while authorities carry out their investigation. She confirmed that the university is providing support services to those impacted.

Police have not yet released further information about the nature of the incident or whether anyone was injured. Investigations remain ongoing.

The situation has drawn attention locally, with officials emphasizing the importance of allowing investigators to establish the facts before additional information is released.

