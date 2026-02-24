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Leny Yoro
Tag:
Leny Yoro
Man United’s Leny Yoro banned from driving for six months
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been handed a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding in a residential area in Manchester.
24 Feb 2026-14:55
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