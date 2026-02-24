Man United’s Leny Yoro banned from driving for six months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been handed a six-month driving ban after being caught speeding in a residential area in Manchester.

The 20-year-old centre-back was clocked driving at 72 mph in a 30 mph zone in the Withington area last August. Court documents said the offence involved nearly two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a road lined with houses and close to a secondary school, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Yoro’s lawyers apologised on his behalf, saying he was rushing to take a friend to a railway station and accepted responsibility for the offence. His legal representative told the court he did not dispute the likelihood of a driving disqualification given the speed involved.

The incident took place on Mauldeth Road West on August 28 and led to charges by Greater Manchester Police for speeding and failing to identify the driver.

Yoro joined Manchester United in the summer of 2024 and has made 23 appearances for the club this season.

