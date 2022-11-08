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Liberation Army
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American wars in the Persian Gulf have consistently shaped the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA’s) understanding of modern warfare and doctrinal reform.14 Apr 2026-13:52
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Separatist insurgents killed three Pakistan Coast Guard personnel on Sunday in the first-ever attack on one of the maritime authority's patrol boats operating in the Arabian Sea, security officials said.13 Apr 2026-09:50
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Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), the country’s largest remaining rebel group, has ordered civilians to stay indoors for three days while it conducts military drills, citing potential US intervention threats.13 Dec 2025-13:58
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Editor's note: Nijat Babayev is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The article reflects the author’s personal views and may not necessarily represent the position of News.Az.11 Nov 2025-11:09
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