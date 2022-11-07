Azerbaijan marks the II anniversary of liberation of city of Shusha from occupation

Today is the 2nd anniversary of the liberation of the city of Shusha from occupation, News.az reports.

Shusha was liberated from occupation on November 8, 2020, as a result of a counter-attack launched by the Azerbaijani Army on September 27, 2020.

President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev announced the good news of the liberation of Shusha from the occupation in his address to the nation from the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

