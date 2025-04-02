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Lyrid Meteor
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The annual Lyrid Meteor Shower is set to reach its spectacular peak on the night of April 21 into the early morning of April 22, 2026.21 Apr 2026-09:41
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Stargazers are in for a celestial treat this week as the Lyrid meteor shower prepares to reach its annual peak.20 Apr 2026-10:33
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Stargazers are preparing for the annual Lyrid meteor shower, which is set to peak over the next few nights, offering a celestial display that has been documented for over 2,700 years.19 Apr 2026-09:17
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The world’s oldest known meteor shower is once again set to light up our skies from tonight, but the question on everyone’s mind is whether you’ll be able to see the Lyrid meteor shower.16 Apr 2026-15:14
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A spectacular Lyrid meteor shower will be visible from mid-to-late April, according to the Department of Astrophysics at Baku State University.02 Apr 2025-13:28
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