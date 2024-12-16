Up to 1,000 feared dead as Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte -VIDEO

Close to 1,000 people may have lost their lives after Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, according to the island's top official.

Mayotte Prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville told local TV: "I think there are some several hundred dead, maybe we'll get close to a thousand, even thousands... given the violence of this event," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. He said it was currently "extremely difficult" to get an exact number.Officials had confirmed at least 11 deaths in Mayotte, an overseas department of France, earlier on Sunday but said that was expected to increase.Chido caused extensive damage on Saturday, with nearby islands of Comoros and Madagascar also affected - and it's now made landfall in Mozambique.Forecaster Meteo-France said it was the strongest storm to hit the islands in more than 90 years.Winds of more than 124mph (200kmh) ripped roofs off houses and destroyed numerous buildings.The main airport and hospital also suffered major damage, said new French prime minister Francois Bayrou.He said many people living in precarious shacks in slum areas had been at serious risk.Video from the French gendarmerie showed the wreckage of hundreds of makeshift houses littered across the hills.

