Baku Initiative Group addresses colonial legacy and its impact on food security at UN - VIDEO

Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov attends the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council. Photo: Video screenshot

Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov is participating in the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

On March 11, 2025, during his participation in the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the UN office in Geneva, Abbasov discussed the impacts of colonial policies on the food security of local populations and the lack of access to healthy food, News.Az reports, citing Trend news agency.

During an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur, he highlighted that food scarcity is a serious problem in regions affected by France's colonial policies, noting that the local food industry has been destroyed and the population has become completely dependent on foreign resources.

The group's head emphasized that the high poverty levels in Mayotte and French Guiana further exacerbate nutritional issues, emphasizing that young children are the most affected by these problems.

Acknowledging the importance of addressing this situation, Abbasov pointed out the significance of Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

News.Az