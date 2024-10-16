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Mental Harm
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A Dutch nonprofit, Stichting Onderzoek Marktinformatie (Somi), has filed a lawsuit against Meta in Denmark on behalf of parents and children, alleging that the company’s platforms cause psychological harm to minors.01 Apr 2026-16:10
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Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is facing lawsuits from several U.S. states over accusations that its platforms contribute to mental health problems among teenagers due to their addictive nature, News.Az reports.16 Oct 2024-13:09
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