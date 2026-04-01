Meta sued in Denmark for alleged child mental harm

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A Dutch nonprofit, Stichting Onderzoek Marktinformatie (Somi), has filed a lawsuit against Meta in Denmark on behalf of parents and children, alleging that the company’s platforms cause psychological harm to minors.

The case, lodged with Copenhagen City Court, claims that Facebook and Instagram are designed to be addictive, exploiting the vulnerabilities of young users, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Somi is seeking 25,000 Danish kroner (around $3,600) in compensation for each affected minor.

The lawsuit highlights features such as algorithm-driven recommendations, infinite scrolling, and “fear of missing out” triggers, which it says contribute to higher rates of depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, and reduced academic performance among children.

Somi further claims that Meta has been aware of these risks through internal research and warnings from experts and policymakers. The case asks the court to rule that Meta has violated European and Danish law and demands the company remove or change harmful features, enforce stricter age verification, and stop monetizing children’s data.

Meta has not publicly responded to the allegations. Somi has also filed similar lawsuits in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany amid growing concerns over social media’s impact on children’s mental health.

News.Az