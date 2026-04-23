News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10.2°C
50.4°F
Feels like:
6.9°C
6.9°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Middleeastnews
Tag:
Middleeastnews
How US naval blockade is stalling Iran peace talks - VIDEO
High-ranking Iranian officials have accused the United States of stalling peace negotiations by maintaining a naval blockade of the country's ports.
23 Apr 2026-12:14
Latest News
Trump amplifies 'hellhole' label for India and China in birthright citizenship row
AI boom boosts Roper Technologies earnings forecast
Air France-KLM, Lufthansa compete for TAP Air Portugal stake
EU formally approves €90 billion loan package for Ukraine
CSK signs former MI star Akash Madhwal to replace injured Ayush Mhatre
US envoy suggests Italy replace Iran at World Cup 2026
US seizes another Iranian-linked oil tanker in Indian Ocean -
VIDEO
SpaceX IPO emerges as a "shinier" threat to Tesla’s investor dominance
Israeli strike kills five in northern Gaza -
VIDEO
Petition calls for release of Iranian activist detained in US
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31