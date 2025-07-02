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Midtown
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A 56-year-old woman has died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Midtown Manhattan on Monday night, according to police. The incident occurred near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, close to several high-end retail stores, including Cartier and Nike.19 May 2026-15:59
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A massive blaze erupted in a Manhattan skyscraper on Tuesday morning, just before the start of New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, according to authorities.17 Mar 2026-19:45
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A tragic mass shooting rocked Midtown Manhattan Monday evening, leaving four people dead — including a New York Police Department officer — and several others injured. The attack unfolded during rush hour at a Park Avenue skyscraper that houses corporate offices for the National Football League (NFL).29 Jul 2025-09:45
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A collision involving at least two buses near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning has left 14 people injured and brought chaos to Midtown Manhattan during peak rush hour.02 Jul 2025-16:25
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