Woman dies after falling into open manhole in Midtown New York - VIDEO

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A 56-year-old woman has died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Midtown Manhattan on Monday night, according to police. The incident occurred near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, close to several high-end retail stores, including Cartier and Nike.

Authorities said the woman, a Westchester County resident, had just stepped out of her parked Mercedes-Benz SUV around 11:20 p.m. when she fell approximately 10 feet into an open Con Edison utility hole, News.Az reports, citing New York Post.

Emergency responders arrived to find her unconscious inside the manhole, and she was immediately transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, pending notification of her next of kin. The city’s medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Utility company Con Edison said it is investigating why the manhole was left uncovered, describing the incident as deeply tragic. The company said safety remains its top priority and that it is working to establish how the accident occurred.

News.Az