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Military Plan
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Switzerland has reached an agreement with neighboring France on a military cooperation plan to ensure security during the upcoming Group of 7 summit in mid-June, the government announced on Friday.05 Jun 2026-18:47
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Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specializes in interethnic and interreligious relations. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.26 Feb 2026-13:52
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Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor’s Office have signed a joint action plan aimed at strengthening military discipline and preventing legal violations in the armed forces in 2026.13 Jan 2026-17:09
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Delegation led by the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense visited the Republic of Serbia to hold negotiations on military cooperation, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry.28 Dec 2024-23:14
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Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday announced the commencement of strategic naval drills.10 Sep 2024-12:32
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