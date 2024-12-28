Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegation led by the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense visited the Republic of Serbia to hold negotiations on military cooperation, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry .

During the visit, the delegation was received by Acting Assistant Minister for Defence Policy Sector of the Republic of Serbia, Mr. Predrag Bandić. Subsequently, a bilateral meeting was held between representatives of the International Military Cooperation Departments of both countries.During the meeting, the sides discussed current state of military cooperation and its progress, as well as a detailed exchange of views on topics of mutual interest. In this regard, satisfaction was expressed with the implementation of the activities envisaged in the military cooperation plan for 2024.As part of the visit program, the delegation toured the Peacekeeping Operations Center of the Republic of Serbia, where they were briefed on the center's activities and operations.At the conclusion of the official activities, the "Military Cooperation Plan for 2025" between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Serbia was signed.

