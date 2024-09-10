Russia launches strategic naval exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday announced the commencement of strategic naval drills.

The Russian Navy has launched the Ocean 2024 strategic command and staff exercises, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.The drills, set to continue until September 16, are being held in a bilateral format under the leadership of Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev.The exercises are part of the Russian Armed Forces' comprehensive training plan for 2024 and are anticipated to be one of the key events in their operational and combat training this year.

