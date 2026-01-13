Azerbaijan adopts joint plan to strengthen military discipline in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and the Military Prosecutor’s Office have signed a joint action plan aimed at strengthening military discipline and preventing legal violations in the armed forces in 2026.

The document outlines a series of joint measures to be implemented throughout the year, specifying their timeframes, venues, and responsible officials, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Under the plan, meetings will be organized between military prosecutors and servicemen serving in Ministry of Defense troops and military units, as well as in special-purpose military educational institutions.

The meetings are intended to enhance legal awareness among personnel, reinforce discipline and the rule of law, and implement measures aimed at addressing existing problems within the armed forces.

News.Az