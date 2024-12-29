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Militias
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On Wednesday, Ali al-Zaidi called on armed factions to integrate into state institutions, as United States increases pressure on Baghdad to disarm Iran-backed groups.28 May 2026-15:11
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Rumors of a potential military conflict between Israel and Türkiye have been circulating widely, fueled by heightened tensions over geopolitical and territorial disputes. At the heart of these strains are conflicting interests in the Middle East—particularly in Syria—and diverging policies on regional security.14 Jan 2025-05:00
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