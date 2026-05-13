- News
- Nakba
Tag:
Nakba
-
Palestine has urged the international community to formally recognize the 1948 Nakba as a crime of ethnic cleansing and to acknowledge that it remains an ongoing process affecting Palestinians today, according to a statement from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.15 May 2026-12:06
-
-
Palestinians in Gaza have marked the 78th anniversary of the 1948 Nakba while describing the current war as an even greater catastrophe, as widespread destruction and displacement continue across the territory.15 May 2026-10:43
-
-
The United Kingdom has come under criticism after Palestinian artists scheduled to perform at a major Nakba commemoration event in London were reportedly denied visas by the Home Office. The decision forced organizers to postpone the event and triggered backlash from activists, artists and pro Palestine groups across Britain.14 May 2026-06:46
-
-
The UK Home Office has refused visas to all Palestinian artists set to perform at a major Nakba commemoration in London, prompting organizers to postpone the event.13 May 2026-21:58
-