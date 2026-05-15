Palestine calls on world to recognize Nakba as crime of ethnic cleansing

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Palestine has urged the international community to formally recognize the 1948 Nakba as a crime of ethnic cleansing and to acknowledge that it remains an ongoing process affecting Palestinians today, according to a statement from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

The appeal was issued on the eve of the annual Nakba commemoration, which marks the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the 1948 war that led to the creation of Israel. The ministry stressed that the Nakba “is still ongoing,” pointing to continued displacement, settlement expansion and military actions in the occupied territories, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

News.Az