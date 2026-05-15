Palestinians mark Nakba anniversary as Gaza war deepens displacement crisis - VIDEO

Residents and survivors recalled the original mass expulsion of Palestinians in 1948, when around 750,000 people were forced from their homes during the creation of Israel, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Many villages were destroyed and their populations displaced into what later became the Gaza Strip and other refugee communities across the region. In Gaza today, entire neighborhoods have been flattened during the ongoing conflict, leaving families repeatedly displaced and living in temporary camps.

Many Palestinians say the scale and repetition of displacement in the current war exceeds previous generations’ experiences, with large parts of Gaza’s population now living in overcrowded shelters and relying on humanitarian aid amid widespread destruction.

Survivors of both the 1948 events and the current war say Gaza’s conditions have left millions without stable homes, with basic infrastructure destroyed and entire families uprooted multiple times. Satellite imagery and humanitarian estimates indicate that vast areas of the enclave have been reduced to rubble, with many residents now living in tents with limited access to basic services.

Local health authorities report tens of thousands of deaths since the start of the war, while aid agencies warn that prolonged displacement and destroyed infrastructure have erased much of Gaza’s remaining social and personal history. Many residents say the current crisis has effectively created a new wave of mass displacement layered on top of the historic Nakba.