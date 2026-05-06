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Naraku
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Naraku
Former NJPW star EVIL gets new WWE name and debut date -
VIDEO
A new competitor is officially set to enter the ring as WWE NXT prepares for the in-ring debut of Naraku on the May 12 episode.
06 May 2026-11:00
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