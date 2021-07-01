News.az
Tag:
Nations League
Portugal wins Nations League after beating Spain on penalties
09 Jun 2025-03:45
Spain set to face Netherlands, Germany drawn against Italy in Nations League quarters
22 Nov 2024-17:10
Portugal clinch UEFA Nations League quarterfinal spot with dominant 5-1 win over Poland
16 Nov 2024-13:40
Azerbaijani FIFA referee to officiate UEFA Nations League match
15 Nov 2024-17:13
UEFA Nations League: Italy, France advance to quarter-finals
15 Nov 2024-10:45
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history by becoming first player to score 900 career goals
06 Sep 2024-12:49
Spain win 2023 UEFA Nations League title after penalties
19 Jun 2023-07:10
Croatia beat Netherlands 4-2 in extra time to advance to UEFA Nations League final
15 Jun 2023-08:11
Azerbaijan to face Slovakia in UEFA Nations League
22 Sep 2022-12:02
Azerbaijan learn rivals for UEFA Nations League
17 Dec 2021-07:53
