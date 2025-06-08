Portugal wins Nations League after beating Spain on penalties

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lifts up the trophy after winning the inaugural Uefa Nations League final on Sunday. AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Portugal national team became the winner of the UEFA Nations League, defeating Spain in the tournament final.

The match took place on June 8 at the Arena Munich stadium in Germany and ended with a tense series of penalties, News.Az informs.

The match ended with a score of 2:2 after the regular and extra time. Nuno Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal. Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal scored for Spain. The Portuguese defeated their opponents 5:3 in the penalty shootout.

The Portuguese national team became the first in the tournament's history to win the championship title twice. Before that, the Portuguese won the tournament in its first edition - in 2019.

News.Az