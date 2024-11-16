Portugal clinch UEFA Nations League quarterfinal spot with dominant 5-1 win over Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portugal secured their place in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League quarterfinals with a resounding 5-1 victory over Poland in Porto on Friday.

At Dragao Stadium, Portugal broke the deadlock early in the second half when AC Milan's Rafael Leao scored a powerful header in the 59th minute, following a precise cross from left-back Nuno Mendes, News.Az reports.The hosts doubled their lead in the 71st minute, as Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty after Polish defender Jakub Kiwior handled the ball inside the box.Bruno Fernandes further extended Portugal’s advantage with a stunning long-range goal in the 80th minute, and just three minutes later, Pedro Neto added a fourth from close range. Ronaldo completed his brace with an acrobatic overhead kick in the 87th minute, making it 5-0. Polish midfielder Dominik Marczuk scored a consolation goal for the visitors to round off the scoring, with all six goals coming in the second half.With the win, Roberto Martinez’s side topped Nations League Group A1 with 13 points from five matches. Croatia sit second with seven points, ahead of Poland and Scotland, both on four points, after Scotland’s 1-0 victory over 10-man Croatia in Glasgow.Portugal's next match will be against Croatia in Split on November 18, while Poland will face Scotland in Warsaw on the same day. The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stage, with the quarterfinals set to take place in March 2025.Meanwhile, Spain, already qualified for the quarterfinals, secured top spot in Group A4 with a 2-1 win over Denmark at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Mikel Oyarzabal and Ayoze Perez scored for Spain, while Gustav Isaksen netted a late goal for the Danes.Spain finished the group phase with 13 points, while Denmark are second with seven. Serbia, who drew 1-1 with Switzerland, are third with five points. Switzerland, at the bottom of the group with two points, will be relegated to League B.Spain will host Switzerland on November 18 to conclude the group, while Serbia must win their match against Denmark in Belgrade to have a chance at qualifying for the quarterfinals.

News.Az