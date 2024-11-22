Spain set to face Netherlands, Germany drawn against Italy in Nations League quarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The quarter-finals of the Nations League have been set, with reigning European champions Spain set to take on the Netherlands, while Germany will face Italy in another exciting last-eight clash.

Spain, the winners of the previous Nations League edition after defeating Croatia on penalties in the final, also finished as runners-up in the 2020-21 tournament, News.Az reports.In the other quarter-finals, France will meet Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final, and Portugal will play Denmark.The winners of the Spain-Netherlands match will progress to a semi-final against either France or Croatia. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal could face Germany or Italy in the other semi-final. Portugal previously won the inaugural Nations League in 2019, while France claimed the title two years later.The quarter-final matches will be played over two legs from March 20-23, 2025. The semi-finals are scheduled for June 4-5, with the final set for June 8, at a venue yet to be confirmed.Meanwhile, Belgium must defeat Ukraine in a play-off to remain in League A, while Scotland will face Euro 2004 champions Greece. Other League A/B play-offs feature Turkey against Hungary and Austria facing Serbia. The Republic of Ireland will take on Bulgaria in their effort to stay in League B.

