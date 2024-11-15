Azerbaijani FIFA referee to officiate UEFA Nations League match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Nations League 2025 Group C3 match between Luxembourg and Northern Ireland on matchday 6.

Masiyev will be joined by his fellow Azerbaijani officials, Elshad Abdullayev and Parvin Talibov, as assistant referees, with Farid Hajiyev serving as the fourth official, News.Az reports.The match is scheduled to take place on November 18 at the Stade de Luxembourg, with a kickoff time of 23:45 Baku time.

News.Az