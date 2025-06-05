Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal inspired his country to a thrilling 5-4 win over France on Thursday to send the holders through to their third successive Nations League final where they will face Iberian neighbours Portugal, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The European champions dazzled in the first half of the semi-final at the MHP Arena with fine goals by Nico Williams and Mikel Merino inside 25 minutes to race into a 2-0 lead.

Spain's 17-year-old starlet Yamal then got in on the act to coolly add a third from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half before his Barcelona teammate Pedri clipped a sublime fourth into the net less than a minute later.

The goals continued to flow as France striker Kylian Mbappe also slotted home from the penalty spot near the hour mark before Yamal added Spain's fifth after 67 minutes to cap an exhilarating individual performance.

France then mounted an extraordinary comeback as a stunning strike from Rayan Cherki, Dani Vivian's own goal and a Randal Kolo Muani finish caused Spain some late jitters but they held on to book a clash with their Portuguese rivals on Sunday.

