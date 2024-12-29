News.az
Oil And Gas
Oil And Gas
Oil and gas software development for digital transformation in energy
27 Feb 2027-23:03
Oil companies have suspended shipments through Hormuz due to US strikes on Iran
28 Feb 2026-19:58
US authorizes licenses for Venezuela's oil and gas sectors
14 Feb 2026-12:11
Türkiye's TPAO secures two blocks in Libya energy round
11 Feb 2026-17:05
Australia approves new oil, gas exploration in Queensland
10 Feb 2026-14:32
Energy politics and strategic resources
08 Dec 2025-17:40
Baku and Tashkent deepen strategic partnership in oil and gas sector
29 Jul 2025-09:22
Equinor posts higher-than-expected profits, ups oil and gas output forecast
05 Feb 2025-11:04
Scottish court blocks North Sea oil and gas projects in landmark ruling
30 Jan 2025-17:08
Italy's Eni launches second phase of oil and gas production in Ivory Coast
29 Dec 2024-15:54
Latest News
Kuwait condemns Iran’s attempts to target Azerbaijan
Meta to open WhatsApp to AI rivals in Europe
UK minister warns Iran crisis could last months
Lufthansa prolongs Middle East flight suspensions
Iran claims drone attacks on US forces in Kuwait
President Aliyev: Iranian officials must provide an explanation to the Azerbaijani side, and an apology must be offered
Ilham Aliyev on Iran: Our Armed Forces have been instructed to prepare and implement response measures
Emirates resumes limited flights to and from Dubai
UAE says one missile, six drones fell on its soil
France authorizes US use of Middle East bases
