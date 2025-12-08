Energy politics and strategic resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Energy politics is entering a new era shaped not only by oil and gas, but also by critical minerals, renewable technologies and the strategic competition of global and regional powers, News.Az reports.

For more than a century, energy has determined the rise and fall of nations, influenced conflicts and redesigned alliances. Today, that reality is only becoming more complex. As the global economy undergoes a historic transformation driven by decarbonization, electrification and technological change, the struggle for control over strategic resources is intensifying. Countries are fighting not only for barrels of oil but for access to cobalt, lithium, rare earth elements, uranium, natural gas corridors, green hydrogen infrastructure and the geopolitical routes that bind them together.

What is unfolding is a multidimensional shift in global energy dynamics. On one side, traditional energy producers continue to hold power—oil and gas remain essential to the world economy and will remain so for many years. On the other side, the rise of renewable energy, electric vehicles and battery technology is redefining the hierarchy of strategic resources. Nations that control minerals, pipelines, critical chokepoints or technologies are gaining influence, while those that rely heavily on imports face new vulnerabilities.

The geopolitics of oil remains a dominant force. Major producers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Iraq continue to shape global markets. The decisions made by OPEC+ can influence prices, affect inflation worldwide and determine the economic trajectory of both developed and developing nations. Oil consumption is gradually shifting, but its political significance has not diminished. Even as renewable energy expands, the world still depends on fossil fuels for transportation, manufacturing and power generation. This dependence ensures that oil-rich states maintain geopolitical leverage.

Natural gas has become an equally crucial factor. In the last decade, gas transformed from a regional commodity into a globally traded strategic resource. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have allowed countries like Qatar, the United States and Australia to become major players on the world stage. Europe’s energy crisis exposed how political dependence on a single supplier can create long-term vulnerabilities. The rapid shift away from Russian gas forced European governments to rethink energy security, diversify suppliers and invest heavily in LNG infrastructure. This transition, however, has geopolitical consequences: countries that can supply LNG gain considerable bargaining power in their foreign relations.

Pipelines remain among the most politically sensitive infrastructures. They are not only economic assets but also instruments of geopolitical influence. The Caspian region’s energy corridors—including the Southern Gas Corridor connecting Azerbaijan to Europe—play a crucial role in shaping regional alliances. Countries located along pipeline routes become strategically important nodes in global supply chains. Control over these routes can elevate a country’s international standing, enhance political relevance and attract foreign investment.

However, the new frontier of energy politics extends far beyond hydrocarbons. The accelerating transition toward renewable energy has unleashed a race for critical minerals. Lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements are essential components of modern technologies, from electric vehicle batteries to wind turbines and smartphones. Without these minerals, the world cannot achieve its climate goals. This has turned countries rich in critical minerals—such as Chile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia and China—into strategic actors in global supply chains.

China occupies a dominant position in the critical minerals sector, controlling a significant share of the world’s mining, refining and processing capacity. This dominance gives China substantial geopolitical leverage. It can influence prices, regulate exports and shape the direction of global industries. Western governments have become increasingly concerned about this dependency and are now investing heavily in domestic refining facilities, strategic stockpiles and partnerships with mineral-rich countries. The competition for critical minerals may define global politics as much as oil did in the 20th century.

The electricity grid is emerging as another battleground. As societies electrify—powering vehicles, heating homes and operating industries through clean energy—the reliability and security of electrical infrastructure become critical. Cybersecurity threats, grid vulnerabilities and digital control systems now intersect with traditional energy politics. The countries that lead in smart grid technology, battery storage systems and advanced energy management software will influence the future of global energy networks.

Hydrogen, especially green hydrogen, is also attracting political attention. It is viewed as a future-proof energy carrier that can decarbonize heavy industry, shipping and aviation. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Germany, Japan and Australia are investing billions to develop hydrogen production and export capacity. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are also entering the hydrogen market, using their vast renewable energy potential and strategic geography to position themselves as suppliers to Europe and Asia. The competition to dominate hydrogen corridors could mirror the geopolitical contests once seen over oil and gas.

Water resources are becoming another strategic concern. Hydropower, irrigation, agriculture and urbanization all place pressure on freshwater supplies. Climate change is intensifying droughts, altering rainfall patterns and creating tensions over transboundary rivers. Regions such as Central Asia, South Asia and the Middle East face growing competition over water, which may influence future energy policies, electricity production and political stability. Water-energy interdependence—known as the water-energy nexus—is becoming a defining feature of sustainability debates.

Technological innovation is deeply intertwined with energy politics. Countries that lead in clean technologies gain economic and political advantages. Innovations in solar photovoltaics, advanced nuclear reactors, floating wind turbines and energy storage systems are reshaping how energy is produced and consumed. China dominates solar manufacturing, Europe leads wind technology, the United States is pushing forward with nuclear innovation and Middle Eastern states are deploying massive renewable projects that shift the global center of energy production southward. This technological race is creating new alliances and altering traditional partnerships.

The Middle East continues to experience major geopolitical shifts driven by energy. Diversification strategies pursued by Gulf countries aim to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons by investing in renewable energy, hydrogen and non-oil industries. These new strategies are reshaping regional relations, influencing investment flows and altering the balance of power. Countries able to diversify successfully are gaining diplomatic flexibility and becoming stronger partners for global powers seeking energy stability during the transition.

Africa, long viewed primarily as a source of raw materials, is emerging as a strategic player in energy politics. Its abundant solar resources, vast critical mineral reserves and growing population make it central to global energy planning. Countries such as Namibia, Morocco, Kenya and South Africa are developing renewable energy hubs that could supply Europe and Asia in the coming decades. The geopolitical relevance of Africa is rising, especially as global powers seek secure access to mineral and renewable energy markets.

The Arctic is another region gaining importance as melting ice opens new shipping routes and exposes untapped natural resources. Russia, the United States, Canada and Nordic countries are competing for influence in the Arctic, which could become a major corridor for LNG, minerals and maritime trade. Climate change, ironically, is increasing the geopolitical value of the region even as it poses severe environmental risks.

Energy politics also intersects with national security. Cyberattacks on grid infrastructure, pipeline sabotage and supply chain disruptions have become common threats. Governments now prioritize the protection of energy assets as strategic infrastructure. This focus will intensify as digital systems become more integrated into energy networks.

What makes energy politics evergreen is that the forces shaping it are long-term and structural. The transition to clean energy will take decades. Demand for critical minerals will continue to grow. Geopolitical tensions over resources and infrastructure will not disappear. Even as the world reduces its reliance on fossil fuels, the political significance of energy will remain central.

The coming decades will be shaped by a dual reality: old energy systems will coexist with new ones, and competition for both will define international relations. Control over resources, technology and infrastructure will influence alliances, economic strategies and national security decisions. The world is entering an age where energy politics is more complex, more fragmented and more strategically significant than ever before.

News.Az