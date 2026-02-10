Australia approves new oil, gas exploration in Queensland

Queensland’s Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Dale Last, announced that the state government has appointed Omega TN, Tri-Star Stonecroft and Drillsearch Energy as preferred tenderers to explore for gas and petroleum in the 750-square-kilometre Taroom Trough, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Peak industry body Australian Energy Producers said in a statement that the Taroom Trough, located near the town of Miles, about 300 kilometres west of Brisbane, is widely regarded as having the potential to become Australia’s first major new oil province in a generation.

Last said the area could represent Australia’s first significant oil province since the 1970s and help revitalize domestic energy production. He added that any gas produced from the region would be supplied to the Australian market.