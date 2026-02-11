Türkiye's TPAO secures two blocks in Libya energy round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has secured two exploration blocks — one onshore and one offshore — in Libya’s first oil and gas licensing round in 17 years.

The results were announced at a ceremony attended by Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, Oil and Gas Minister Khalifa Abdulsadek, and National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman Masoud Suleman, along with representatives of international energy firms, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to the NOC Tender Committee, the onshore C3 block was awarded to TPAO in partnership with Spain’s Repsol. The offshore O7 block was granted to a consortium comprising TPAO, Repsol and Hungary-based MOL Group.

The NOC launched the bidding process last year, offering exploration and production rights in 22 blocks — 11 onshore and 11 offshore — marking the country’s first licensing round since 2008.

In total, the blocks cover approximately 235,267 square kilometers across offshore and onshore areas. The fields are estimated to contain 1.63 billion barrels of oil equivalent in discovered reserves.

Libya is currently producing around 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil and gas, the highest level in 10 years, and aims to raise output to 1.6 million bpd by the end of 2026 and to 2 million bpd at a later stage.

Türkiye and Libya have strengthened their energy cooperation in recent years through strategic agreements on maritime boundaries and hydrocarbon exploration.

In 2019, a maritime deal between Ankara and Libya's Tripoli-based government enabled joint offshore exploration, while a 2022 agreement expanded cooperation to onshore and offshore oil and gas projects.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed in June 2025, TPAO is also set to carry out geological and geophysical studies in four offshore blocks in Libya, including 10,000 kilometers of two-dimensional seismic surveys.

News.Az